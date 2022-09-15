YouTube
    In Manipur, 13 militants surrender before Chief Minister

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Imphal, Sep 15: Thirteen militants belonging to two proscribed outfits surrendered with their firearms before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh here on Thursday.

    The surrendered insurgents include 12 of the Kangleipak Communist Party-People's War Group (KCP-PWG) and one from the Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL).

    Thirteen militants belonging to two proscribed outfits surrendered with their firearms before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh
    13 militants belonging to two proscribed outfits surrendered with their firearms before Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

    The chief minister, speaking after the 'homecoming ceremony' at the 1st Manipur Rifles complex here, urged all the militant outfits to come to the negotiating table.

    "Peace is prevailing in Manipur under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and militants from various outfits are returning to the mainstream.

    Manipur: 5 govt employees held for fudging land records

    "I appeal to all the insurgent outfits to come for peace talks. As Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said, 'not a single bullet will be fired and no FIR will be lodged' upon surrender," the chief minister said.

    The militants, dressed in camouflage uniforms, laid down two M79 grenade launchers, also known as 'lathode guns', three 9mm pistols, two detonators and two radio sets among other items.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 13:36 [IST]
    X