J&K: Two militants killed in encounter in Kulgam

    Srinagar, Jun 27: Two unidentified militants on Monday were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

    Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Nowpora-Kherpora in the Trubji area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

    He said the search operation turned into an encounter in which two ultras were killed.

    The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, the official said, adding the operation is still underway.

    PTI

    Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 17:06 [IST]
