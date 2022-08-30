Joined Congress when it was ‘taboo’ in J&K: Ghulam Nabi Azad in resignation letter

Congress faces mass resignation in Jammu and Kashmir after Ghulam Nabi Azad's exit

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 30: Around 64 Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, announced resignation from party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is planning to launch his own party.

Azad (73), a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, ended his five-decade association with the Congress on Friday, saying the party was 'comprehensively destroyed' and lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for 'demolishing' its entire consultative mechanism.

On Monday, four more Congress leaders, including former deputy speaker of the J&K Assembly Gulam Hyder Malik, and a dozen prominent workers of the Apni Party resigned from their respective parties on Monday in support of veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Thought PM Modi to be crude man but he showed humanity: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Over a dozen prominent Congress leaders, including former ministers and legislators, besides hundreds of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, municipal corporators and district and block-level leaders have resigned from the party to join Azad, who will soon launch a national-level political outfit from Jammu and Kashmir.

Stung by the mass exits, the Congress unit in J&K has attacked Azad and said he will go the way of Amarinder Singh, another Congress veteran who quit and launched his own party but lost in the Punjab election.

The difference, however, is that Amarinder Singh was isolated after the Congress sacked him and few party leaders joined him; Azad has literally taken the Congress away with him in J&K, his supporters say.