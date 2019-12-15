  • search
    56-year-old teacher arrested for harassing 15 school girls, asking them to kiss, hug

    Korba, Dec 15: A 56-year-old teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting some students of Class 8 at a government-run school in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, police said on Sunday.

    As many as 15 girl students of the school in Podibhata village, located around 75 km from here, complained to police against the teacher -- Chhedilal Sharma -- following which he was arrested on Saturday, a local police official said.

    "The students, all from Class 8, complained that Sharma had molested them some days back after which the girls warned him," he said.

    On Saturday, Sharma again allegedly tried to touch some of the girls inappropriately and made obscene comments following which they informed their parents and approached the police, he said. The students also protested in the school premises against the teacher, the official said.

    Parul Mathur, SP Janjgir said, "He was harassing girls & asking them to kiss & hug him in return for signing a scholarship form. He has been arrested".

    The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (molestation), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, he said, adding that a probe was underway in the matter. Last month, seven teachers were arrested for allegedly molesting two Class 9 students of a government school in the state's Balodabazar district.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 15, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
