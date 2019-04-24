  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    50:50: Cong-BJP field an equal number of crorepatis for 4th phase of LS Polls

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 24: There are 306(33%) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more who are contesting the 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections. In all the affidavits of 928 candidates have been analysed.

    50:50: Cong-BJP field an equal number of crorepatis for 4th phase of LS Polls
    Representational Image

    A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that among the major parties 50(88%) out of 57 candidates from INC, 50(88%) out of 57 candidates from BJP, 20(37%) out of 54 candidates from BSP, 13(62%) out of 21 candidates from SHS and 8(80%) out of 10 candidates from SP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

    Average assets of sitting MPs is Rs 14.72 crore: Report

    The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 4 election is Rs. 4.53 crores.

    Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 57 BJP candidates is Rs. 13.63 crores, 57 INC candidates is Rs 29.03 crores, 54 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 2.69 crores, and 21 SHS candidates have average assets of Rs 17.85 crores.

    lok-sabha-home

    More CROREPATIS News

    Read more about:

    crorepatis association for democratic reforms congress bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 13:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue