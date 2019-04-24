50:50: Cong-BJP field an equal number of crorepatis for 4th phase of LS Polls

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 24: There are 306(33%) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more who are contesting the 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections. In all the affidavits of 928 candidates have been analysed.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that among the major parties 50(88%) out of 57 candidates from INC, 50(88%) out of 57 candidates from BJP, 20(37%) out of 54 candidates from BSP, 13(62%) out of 21 candidates from SHS and 8(80%) out of 10 candidates from SP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 4 election is Rs. 4.53 crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 57 BJP candidates is Rs. 13.63 crores, 57 INC candidates is Rs 29.03 crores, 54 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 2.69 crores, and 21 SHS candidates have average assets of Rs 17.85 crores.