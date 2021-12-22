Poor weather could have played spoilsport, says Wedding photographer who took viral video of crash

28-year-old woman jumps out of running auto fearing 'kidnap' bid in Gurugram: Read viral Twitter thread

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 22: A 28-year-old woman who feared she would be kidnapped by an autorickshaw driver in the jumped out of the moving vehicle , which led to a minor injury.

The incident came to light after the woman, a resident of Sector 22, took to Twitter to explain her ordeal.

Nishtha, whose Twitter profile says she is a communications specialist, had boarded an auto from the Sector 22 market for her home which was just a 7-minute ride. She alleged that the autorickshaw driver deliberately took a wrong turn and continued to drive towards an unfamiliar road, after which she protested but he did not respond.

Yesterday was one of the scariest days of my life as I think I was almost abducted/ kidnapped. I don’t know what it was, it’s still giving me chills. Arnd 12:30 pm, I took an auto from the auto stand of a busy market Sec 22 (#Gurgaon) for my home which is like 7 mins away (1/8) — Nishtha (@nishtha_paliwal) December 20, 2021

''I shouted literally - 'bhaiya, mera sector right me tha aap left me kyu leke ja rahe ho.' He didn't respond & kept taking god's name at reasonably high pitch. I hit him 8-10 times on his left shoulder but nothing. The only thought that came to my mind - jump out speed was 35-40 & before he speeds up, jumping out was the only option. I thought broken bones are better than getting lost. And I jumped out of the moving auto! I don't know how I got that courage,'' she tweeted.

''I am quite amazed I didn't get hurt at all, just a little bit pain on my right shin. By god's grace, I am fine. I started walking towards my sector, looking back again and again, scared to death that he might come back. I got an e rickshaw to my home then,''she said.

After jumping from the auto, the woman started walking towards her home and kept on looking back to check if the auto driver was following her.

Nishtha said she couldn't note down the autorickshaw's number amid the big scare. The police would likely use CCTV footage from the area to trace the driver.

Jitender Yadav, a police officer from Gurgaon's Palam Vihar, has assured that they will trace the autorickshaw driver.

The woman has filed a complaint but refused to file an FIR and requested police to counsel the suspected auto driver.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:26 [IST]