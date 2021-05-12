Fake: All wards at AIIMS have not been converted to COVID-19 wards

Fake claim in circulation that people are dying due to 5G trials and not COVID-19

As India reports 4 lakh COVID-19 cases, old image of health minister sitting in protest at Bengal goes viral

Fact check: Bharat Covaxin approved for trial among children above age of 12, not for use as yet

False: Centre did not ask states to repurpose vaccines allowed for citizens between ages of 18-44

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 12: With Maharashtra planning to halt the vaccination of people between the 18-44 age group in a bid to give priority those above the age of 45 years, the Centre clarified that the suggestion was not made by the Union Health Ministry.

A tweet claimed that the Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan suggested Maharashtra government repurpose vaccine allotted for citizens aged 18-44 in the State for those aged 45 and above. The claim is incorrect and no such suggestion has been given, the government has clarified.

Coronavirus vaccine: Harsh Vardhan to meet health ministers of states lagging in COVID-19 vaccination

"I have personally talked to Dr harsh Vardhan. The Centre actually does not have vaccines, he told me. So, he also thinks that there is no other way. We have to divert the doses meant for 18+ people to those 45+. For the 18-44 age group vaccination, we have to go slow because vaccines are not available. We want to purchase vaccines from abroad also, but vaccines are not there," Maharashtra's health minister, Rajesh Tope said.

The Centre clarified that it had asked the states to prioritise the administration of the second dose of the vaccine, but did not suggest that the Maharashtra government repurpose the vaccines allowed for citizens between the age of 18-44.

Fact Check Claim Centre asked states to repurpose vaccines for citizens between age of 18-44 Conclusion Centre only asked states to prioritise administration of second dose of vaccines Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in