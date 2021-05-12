False: Centre did not ask states to repurpose vaccines allowed for citizens between ages of 18-44
New Delhi, May 12: With Maharashtra planning to halt the vaccination of people between the 18-44 age group in a bid to give priority those above the age of 45 years, the Centre clarified that the suggestion was not made by the Union Health Ministry.
A tweet claimed that the Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan suggested Maharashtra government repurpose vaccine allotted for citizens aged 18-44 in the State for those aged 45 and above. The claim is incorrect and no such suggestion has been given, the government has clarified.
Coronavirus vaccine: Harsh Vardhan to meet health ministers of states lagging in COVID-19 vaccination
"I have personally talked to Dr harsh Vardhan. The Centre actually does not have vaccines, he told me. So, he also thinks that there is no other way. We have to divert the doses meant for 18+ people to those 45+. For the 18-44 age group vaccination, we have to go slow because vaccines are not available. We want to purchase vaccines from abroad also, but vaccines are not there," Maharashtra's health minister, Rajesh Tope said.
The Centre clarified that it had asked the states to prioritise the administration of the second dose of the vaccine, but did not suggest that the Maharashtra government repurpose the vaccines allowed for citizens between the age of 18-44.
Fact Check
Claim
Centre asked states to repurpose vaccines for citizens between age of 18-44
Conclusion
Centre only asked states to prioritise administration of second dose of vaccines