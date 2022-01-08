YouTube
    Fake: Cabinet Committee on Security didn’t discuss removal of Sikhs from Army

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 08: A video has gone viral claiming that during the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army was discussed.

    Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting calls for the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army, read a tweet. This claim is completely false and no such discussion ever took place.

    In fact the video that is being shared of the Cabinet Committee on Security is from December 8, the day India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat died in a chopper crash. On that day the Cabinet Committee on Security had met to condole the death of General Rawat.

    The government has clarified that no such decision has taken place and the tweets regarding this are fake.

    A tweet referring to a viral video claim that in a #Cabinet Committee meeting on Security, there was a call for the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army, a tweet by the PIB Fact Check read.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    CCS discussed removal of Sikhs from Indian Army

    Conclusion

    This a completely false claim and no such discussion took place

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Story first published: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 10:53 [IST]
    X