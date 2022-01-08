Fake: Cabinet Committee on Security didn’t discuss removal of Sikhs from Army

Fact Check: Were there celebrations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala following death of Bipin Rawat?

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 08: A video has gone viral claiming that during the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army was discussed.

Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting calls for the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army, read a tweet. This claim is completely false and no such discussion ever took place.

In fact the video that is being shared of the Cabinet Committee on Security is from December 8, the day India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat died in a chopper crash. On that day the Cabinet Committee on Security had met to condole the death of General Rawat.

The government has clarified that no such decision has taken place and the tweets regarding this are fake.

A tweet referring to a viral video claim that in a #Cabinet Committee meeting on Security, there was a call for the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army.#PIBFactCheck



▶️ The claim is #Fake

▶️ No such discussion/meeting has taken place pic.twitter.com/ESec0ALjr3 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 7, 2022

A tweet referring to a viral video claim that in a #Cabinet Committee meeting on Security, there was a call for the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army, a tweet by the PIB Fact Check read.

Fact Check Claim CCS discussed removal of Sikhs from Indian Army Conclusion This a completely false claim and no such discussion took place Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 10:53 [IST]