YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Is Tamil Nadu adopting three-language formula?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Apr 24: Tamil Nadu government has refuted reports that there were ''discreet'' attempts to opt for the three-language system.

    Representational Image

    "We will continue to follow only the two-language system, comprising Tamil and English, and there was no move to shift to the three-language formula," the School Education Commissioner said on Sunday.

    Refuting reports in a section of media that there were ''discreet'' attempts to opt for the three-language system, an official release said, ''Tamil Nadu has made its language policy clear on many occasions.'' ''Tamil, which is the mother tongue, and the global-link language English have been in vogue (in the State) as per the two-language formula,'' it said.

    According to a 2006 Act, learning Tamil is compulsory till Class X while students whose mother tongue was Telugu or Malayalam or Kannada or Urdu can learn their respective language also, it said.

    ''Therefore, people need not have any apprehension over the language subject policy which has been made amply clear and must not believe in reports that are contrary to facts and misleading,'' it said.

    Both the Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK and its rival AIADMK, who have ruled the State since 1967 at different times, are opposed to the implementation of the three-language formula in the State, saying Tamil and English would suffice and there was no need for a third one - Hindi.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Tamil Nadu adopting three-language formula,

    Conclusion

    This is a fake news. Tamil Nadu will continue to follow only the two-language system.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster

    Story first published: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 18:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X