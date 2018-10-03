  • search

Chennai: Three members of family die after inhaling poisonous gas from AC

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chennai, Oct 3: Three members of a family including an 8-year-old child lost their lives after inhaling gas that leaked from a malfunctioning air conditioner. The incident took place on Monday, said reports.

    The incident came to light after Neighbours grew suspicious as the family that included a 35-year-old man, his wife and son didn't come out of their house and altered the police. The police had to broke into the house where they found the bodies.

    Chennai: Three members of family die after inhaling poisonous gas from AC
    Representational Image

    The deceased were identified as Saravanan, his wife Kalaiarasi and their 8-year-old Karthikeyan.

    Also Read | Two women die after consuming poisonous tea in Bihar

    The family lived in Thiruvalluvar Nagar at Koyambedu in the city. The primary investigation has shown that the couple had turned on the inverter on Monday evening because of a power cut in the area, said police.

    Though the power supply was restored around midnight, the couple and the child died, probably from inhaling some poisonous gas that leaked out of a malfunctioning air conditioner, the police said.

    For More Chennai News, Click Here

    Read more about:

    poisonous air conditioner dead chennai

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 8:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue