Chennai: Three members of family die after inhaling poisonous gas from AC

Chennai, Oct 3: Three members of a family including an 8-year-old child lost their lives after inhaling gas that leaked from a malfunctioning air conditioner. The incident took place on Monday, said reports.

The incident came to light after Neighbours grew suspicious as the family that included a 35-year-old man, his wife and son didn't come out of their house and altered the police. The police had to broke into the house where they found the bodies.

The deceased were identified as Saravanan, his wife Kalaiarasi and their 8-year-old Karthikeyan.

The family lived in Thiruvalluvar Nagar at Koyambedu in the city. The primary investigation has shown that the couple had turned on the inverter on Monday evening because of a power cut in the area, said police.

Though the power supply was restored around midnight, the couple and the child died, probably from inhaling some poisonous gas that leaked out of a malfunctioning air conditioner, the police said.

