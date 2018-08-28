  • search

One dead, 25 hospitalised due to wrong use of syringes in a MP hospital

    Bhopal, Aug 28: One patient has died while 25 others have been hospitalised due to alleged negligence by the medical staff at a district Hospital in Datia, Madhya Pradesh. The syringes used for injections are said to be the reason behind the incident.

    It could be a case of use of contaminated syringes as reports claim that same syringe was used for all the patients. The incident took place on Monday (August 27).

    One dead, 25 hospitalised due to wrong use of syringes in a MP hospital
    Hospitalised patients (Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter)

    "Received a complaint that wrong injections were given to patients because of negligence of nurses. Report of medical board awaited. Probe is on," an ANI quoted a police official as saying.

    What has also come to fore is that the nurses used normal water instead of distilled water.

    "Single syringe was used for all patients. Instead of distilled water, normal water was used by nurses. An inquiry is underway," Dr PK Sharma, Civil Surgeon, told ANI.

    hospitalised bhopal patients dead madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 13:16 [IST]
