Gujarat RPF files FIR against owners of cattle hit by Vande Bharat express

By OneIndia Staff Writer

Ahmedabad, Oct 07: A day after a herd of buffaloes had collided with the newly launched Vande Bharat express and damaged it, the

Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Gujarat has registered a case against the owners of cattle.

In the incident, the nose cone cover of the front coach of the train was damaged. However, the train has been put back into service from today after its maintenance in Mumbai.

The owner of the buffaloes has not been identified so far by the railway police. The train collided with a herd of cattle yesterday at around 11.18 am between Vatva and Maninagar stations in Gujarat.

"The RPF has lodged a first information report (FIR) against the unidentified owners of the buffaloes that came in the way of Vande Bharat train between Vatva and Maninagar railway stations in Ahmedabad," WR's senior spokesperson (Ahmedabad division) Jitendra Kumar Jayant was quoted by PTI as saying.

The FIR has been filed under section 147 of the Railways Act, 1989, RPF inspector Pradeep Sharma told PTI. "The FIR was registered on Thursday evening in connection with the incident in which four buffaloes were killed," he said.

The Western Railway CPRO today said that Nose Cone Cover of the front coach was replaced with a new one in Mumbai Central depot during maintenance.

He also said that the railway is taking all actions to prevent such types of incidents in future.

The Vande Bharat is indigenously designed and a semi-high speed train. This is the third service of the train on the Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar route.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the train on September 30 from Gandhinagar.

Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 16:05 [IST]