Varanasi railway station to announce in 4 south Indian languages; Marathi,Odia later

Varanasi

Varanasi, Nov 08: The Varanasi railway station that comes under prime minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency will soon hear announcements in all the south Indian languages- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. And will announce in Odia, Marathi and other Indian languages later.

The has been decided by the Railway observing the growing number of non-Hindi speaking visitors emerging in the holy city.

The Director of regional Cantt station, Anand Mohan said, "Non- Hindi speakers, especially from South India are coming here in large numbers. A majority of them do not understand Hindi. So, for their ease and convenience, we will be soon making the announcements in regional languages. Initially, it will be in four languages. The system is being upgraded for this."

He also confirmed that after the announcements begins in all four south Indian languages, they will also introduce Marathi, Odia and other Indian languages too. And this will be done by the end of the current month.

"This is a new experiment and it will be started from the prime minister's constituency," said the Director of regional Cantt station.

Railway is making this special arrangements to provide better facilities for the Non-Hindi speaking visitors as they face a lot of issues while trying to get information about their train timings, etc. and many a times they miss their trains in the process.