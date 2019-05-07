Keep youself updated with latestThiruvananthapuram News
Kerala DHSE 12 Result 2019 date, time confirmed
Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram, May 07: The Kerala DHSE 12 Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
It is now confirmed that the results will declared tomorrow, May 8 2019. The results would be declared at 11 am.
The exams this year were conducted between March 6 to 27 and around 9 lakh candidates had taken part. Last year 3.69 candidates took the examination and the pass percentage was 83.75. The results once declared will be available on dhsekerala.gov.in and examresults.net.
How to check Kerala DHSE 12 Results 2019:
- Go to dhsekerala.gov.in or examresults.net
- Click on the Class 12 results link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download Results
- Take a printout
Thiruvananthapuram Fact Check
-
Kummanam RajasekharanBharatiya Janata Party
-
C. DivakaranCommunist Party Of India