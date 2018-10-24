  • search

Chhattisgarh: CRPF personnel shoots self

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Raipur, Oct 24: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel has reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. The personnel shot himslef using his service revolver at CRPF 2nd Battalion headquarter in Sukma, ANI quoted SP Sukma, Abhishek Meena, as saying.

    In September, a CRPF constable allegedly committed suicide in Odisha's Gariaband. The deceased, Karan Singh, was a constable in CRPF's 65th battalion

    Chhattisgarh: CRPF personnel shoots self
    Representational Image

    In the same month, a CRPF jawan allegedly committed suicide by firing himself with his standard issue gun, INSAS rifle inside his camp in Tezpur, Assam.

    Also Read | Odisha: CRPF constable shoots self

    In August, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) hawaldar was found dead inside the armory of the Bijnor CRPF camp in Lucknow

    In July this year, a soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in a camp near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu. Rifleman Ranbir Singh (28) was on guard duty at Hamirpur Nawan Military Garrison in Khour area of Akhnoor sector when he shot himself in the forehead on July 16, causing his instant death.

    In May, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan shot dead three colleagues with his service weapon before committing suicide at a border outpost at Maguruli in Unakoti district, Tripura.

    For More Raipur News, Click Here

    Read more about:

    chhattisgarh crpf suicide

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 14:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue