Chhattisgarh: CRPF personnel shoots self

Raipur, Oct 24: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel has reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. The personnel shot himslef using his service revolver at CRPF 2nd Battalion headquarter in Sukma, ANI quoted SP Sukma, Abhishek Meena, as saying.

In September, a CRPF constable allegedly committed suicide in Odisha's Gariaband. The deceased, Karan Singh, was a constable in CRPF's 65th battalion

In the same month, a CRPF jawan allegedly committed suicide by firing himself with his standard issue gun, INSAS rifle inside his camp in Tezpur, Assam.

In August, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) hawaldar was found dead inside the armory of the Bijnor CRPF camp in Lucknow

In July this year, a soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in a camp near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu. Rifleman Ranbir Singh (28) was on guard duty at Hamirpur Nawan Military Garrison in Khour area of Akhnoor sector when he shot himself in the forehead on July 16, causing his instant death.

In May, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan shot dead three colleagues with his service weapon before committing suicide at a border outpost at Maguruli in Unakoti district, Tripura.

