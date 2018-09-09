  • search

Odisha: CRPF constable shoots self

    Bhubaneswar, Sep 9: A CRPF constable has allegedly committed suicide in Odisha's Gariaband. The deceased, Karan Singh, was a constable in CRPF's 65th battalion, said reports.

    Singh allegedly shot himself in his room in Gariaband. The police have begun probe into the matter.

    Representational image
    In July this year, a soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in a camp near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu. Rifleman Ranbir Singh (28) was on guard duty at Hamirpur Nawan Military Garrison in Khour area of Akhnoor sector when he shot himself in the forehead on July 16, causing his instant death.

    In May, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan shot dead three colleagues with his service weapon before committing suicide at a border outpost at Maguruli in Unakoti district.

    In February, a 31-year-old Army jawan allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling. The deceased, Krishna Nagu Kolhe, hailed from Kolhapur and was working at the MT Park unit in Devlali near Nashik.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 11:20 [IST]
