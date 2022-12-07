Man, who tortured wife for 21 years to convert to Christianity, finally booked

According to the victim, her husband embraced Christianity 21 years ago and had since been torturing her to follow his footsteps

Pune, Dec 07: A man in Maharashtra has been booked for physically and mentally harassing his wife for 21 long years and forcing her to convert to Christianity. After suffering harassment for such a long period, she finally filed a complaint against her husband Ravindersingh Bhanwarsingh Rajpurohit.

The FIR was filed against the accused on December 3 at Yerwada Police Station in Pune, according to a report, for forcing her to convert to Christianity and abusing her physically and mentally.

Going by the complaint, Ravindersingh Bhanwarsingh Rajpurohit quit his religion and embraced Christianity 21 years ago. Since then, he has been torturing his wife and family members to follow in his footsteps. She has alleged that he used to physically assault her and family members while threatening to send their children to a Christian school.

The alleged victim claims that he threw the idols of Hindu gods and goddess in the river and complained that he has hurt her religious sentiments. When the 43-year-old couldn't handle the torture any more, she decided to file a complaint against him.

Also, she pointed out that their children are studying in a reputed school in Pune and their studies are getting impacted due to such environment at home. The cops have booked the case under relevant sections of the IPC while the investigation is on.

Cases of religious conversion are being reported in every part of the country on regular basis. Just a few days ago, Maharashtra Police registered an FIR against the vice principal in an English school in Ahmednagar, for allegedly threatening a 14-year-old Sikh boy and forcing him to convert to Christianity. The cops booked the case under sections 295(A), 298, 153A, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 15:21 [IST]