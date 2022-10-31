When is Dev Diwali 2022? November 7th or November 8th? Know timings, significance and more

New Delhi, Oct 31: The Dev Deepawali means Diwali of Gods or festival of lights of the Gods and is observed on the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima. Dev Deepawali is also spelt as Dev Diwali, is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Shiva over demon Tripurasur. Hence Dev Deepawali Utsav is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima. Just like Diwali, people also have similar feelings when it comes to celebrating Dev Diwali.

This mini version of Deepavali, Dev Diwali, is celebrated 15 days after Diwali and is usually celebrated in the northern parts of India, mainly in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Gregorian Calendar, Dev Deepavali falls in the month of wither November or December. If we take into account the Luni-Solar Calendar, then the festival falls on the full moon day of the Kartik month. This is a spiritually significant festival in India and is celebrated by lighting a lot of diyas.

Dev Deepawali 2022: Date and Time

Dev Diwali 2022 Date: Monday, Nov 7, 2022

Pradosh Kaal Dev Deepavali Muhurat 2022: 05:14 pm to 07:49 pm

Duration: 02 Hours 35 Mins

Purnima Tithi Begins: On Nov 07, 2022 at 04:15 pm

Purnima Tithi Ends: On Nov 08, 2022 at 04:31 pm

Dev Deepawali 2022: Rituals

Kartika Purnima is a Hindu, Sikh and Jain cultural festival, celebrated on the Purnima day or the fifteenth lunar day of Kartik month. The festival starts from Devotthan Ekadashi and concludes on the same day. The day begins with 'Kartik Snan,' where devotees take bath in at Pushkar or in the Ganges river, especially at Varanasi.

In the evening, lights are also floated in miniature boats in rivers. A grand Ganga Aarti is performed at Dashameshwar Ghat. Then, along with 'Ganga Arti,' 24 Brahmins perform 24 sacred chants and Vedic mantras. Processions in reverence to different deities is taken.

Celebration of Ganga Mahotsav

On this day, the riverfront of the Ganga is exquisitely decked and lit up with earthern diyas from Ravidas Ghat to the southern end of the Rajghat. It's also noteworthy that around one million earthen lamps are lit, making the place look spectacular. It exhibits the Indian culture and heritage along with when the festivities begin. People also visit a fair and observe the cultural programs, activities, classical music, martial arts and much more.

Lunar Eclipse on Kartik Purnima

This year, the second and the last lunar eclipse of the year 2022 will occur on the second week of the next month - November 8, on the day of Kartik Purnima. It should be noted that Dev Deepawali is also celebrated on the same day. However, this time lakhs of people will take dip on the banks of the Ganges and celebrate Dev Deepawali a day before due to the lunar eclipse. As per drik panchang, the November 8 Lunar Eclipse will start at 05:59 pm and ends at 6:18 pm. However, Sutak time for sick people, old, and kids will start at 3:01 pm and continue till 6:18 pm. In India, Chandra Grahan would be visible only in the country's eastern cities, including Guwahati, Ranchi, Patna, Siliguri, and Kolkata. People in Delhi can see a partial lunar eclipse. The next total lunar eclipse will take place on March 14, 2025.

The Story and Significance of Dev Diwali

According to Hindu Mythology, the Gods and Goddesses are believed to descend to Earth to take a holy dip in the Ganges on this day. The tradition of lighting the lamps on the Dev Deepawali festival day was first started at the Dashashwamedh Ghat by Pandit Kishori Raman Dubey (Babu Maharaj) in 1991.

In Shiva Purana, it is mentioned that a demon named Tripurasura (the son of Tarakasura) was causing atrocities for the humans on earth as well as for gods residing in heaven. Tripurasura successfully conquered the entire world and made three cities in space named as 'Tripura'. Observing this cruel act of demon, Gods requested Lord Shiva to save them from a demon. Later, Lord Shiva agreed and arrived in his form of Triputantaka to kill Tripurasura. On the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima, Lord Shiva ended the existence of Vidyunmali, Tarakaksha, and Viryavana, together known as Tripurasura with a single arrow. Hence, Dev Deepawali is celebrated in the honor of Lord Shiva who won over three demons. Other festivals that fall on Dev Diwali are Guru Nanak Jayanti & Jain light festival.