    Railway Recruitment 2019: How to apply for Integral Coach Factory jobs

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 22: As part of the Railway Recruitment 2019, the Integral Coach Factory has released a huge vacancy list. More details are available on the official website.

    You will need to apply for the posts by June 24. In all there are 992 posts to be filled by through this recruitment process. The ICG is a an expert in manufacturing rail coaches and has units in Chennai.

    The following posts have been notified to be filled up. Carpenter (80), Electrician (200), Fitter (260), Machinist (80), Painter (80), and Welder (290). Vacancies for the Ex ITI candidates, the hiring will be done for these posts Carpenter (40), Electrician (120) , Fitter (140 ), Mechanist (40) , Painter (40 Welder (130), Passa (2).

    The last date to apply is June 24. The application fee for General/OBC candidates is Rs 100. For SC/ST/Ex servicemen/persons with disability it is free of cost. Those shortlisted will under a training period for one year. More details are available on https://icf.indianrailways.gov.in.

    Integral Coach Factory Recruitment 2019: How to fill form:

    • Go to https://icf.indianrailways.gov.in
    • Click on the application section
    • Register by entering required details
    • Select your preferred post
    • Upload photograph and documents
    • Pay application fee
    • Submit the application form
    • Download application form
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 8:29 [IST]
