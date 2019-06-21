Massive fire breaks out in Delhi furniture market, metro services hit

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 21: A massive fire broke out at a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj Metro station in New Delhi affecting the Metro services on Friday.

However, and no injuries have been reported till now.

"The fire was reported around 5.55 AM, and 17 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, said.

Delhi: Fire broke out in a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj metro station, early morning today. Fire official says, "No injuries till now. Fire-fighting operation underway." pic.twitter.com/gV9f0wHtth — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Meanwhile, the blaze has also affected Metro train services on the Magenta Line. Officials said no train would run between Shaheen Bagh and Botanical Garden stations till the fire is brought under control.

Last year in April a similar incident took place in Kalindi Kunj at the Rohingya refugee camp where 228 people were rendered homeless but none were injured.