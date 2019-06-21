  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Massive fire breaks out in Delhi furniture market, metro services hit

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 21: A massive fire broke out at a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj Metro station in New Delhi affecting the Metro services on Friday.

    However, and no injuries have been reported till now.

    Massive fire breaks out in Delhi furniture market, metro services hit

    "The fire was reported around 5.55 AM, and 17 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, said.

    Meanwhile, the blaze has also affected Metro train services on the Magenta Line. Officials said no train would run between Shaheen Bagh and Botanical Garden stations till the fire is brought under control.

    Last year in April a similar incident took place in Kalindi Kunj at the Rohingya refugee camp where 228 people were rendered homeless but none were injured.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi delhi metro fire

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 10:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue