  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    List of Bank Holidays in October 2019: Keep sufficient cash in hand

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 01: In the month of October 2019, there will be a number of bank holidays. This time Banks will remain closed for 11 days with Dussehra and Diwali and national events between October 2 and October 29. So, it is important to keep the list of bank holidays in October 2019 in mind and keep an ample amount of cash in hand.

    Bank holidays in October: Banks to remain closed for 11 days; Check full list here
    Representational Image

    Bank ATM refilling would also remain suspended as all banking officials will be enjoying their festival holidays.

    Here's the full list of bank holidays in October:

    October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

    October 6: Sunday

    October 7: Navami

    October 8: Dussehra

    October 12: Second Saturday

    October 13: Sunday

    October 20: Sunday

    October 26: Fourth Saturday

    October 27: Diwali

    October 28: Govardhan Puja

    October 29: Bhai Dooj

    Bank holidays will continue in November 2019 too, as the Banks will remain closed on second Saturday i.e. on November 9 and Guru Nanak Jayanti is falling on November 11.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    bank holidays rbi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue