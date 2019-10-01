List of Bank Holidays in October 2019: Keep sufficient cash in hand
New Delhi, Oct 01: In the month of October 2019, there will be a number of bank holidays. This time Banks will remain closed for 11 days with Dussehra and Diwali and national events between October 2 and October 29. So, it is important to keep the list of bank holidays in October 2019 in mind and keep an ample amount of cash in hand.
Bank ATM refilling would also remain suspended as all banking officials will be enjoying their festival holidays.
Here's the full list of bank holidays in October:
October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
October 6: Sunday
October 7: Navami
October 8: Dussehra
October 12: Second Saturday
October 13: Sunday
October 20: Sunday
October 26: Fourth Saturday
October 27: Diwali
October 28: Govardhan Puja
October 29: Bhai Dooj
Bank holidays will continue in November 2019 too, as the Banks will remain closed on second Saturday i.e. on November 9 and Guru Nanak Jayanti is falling on November 11.