List of Bank Holidays in October 2019: Keep sufficient cash in hand

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 01: In the month of October 2019, there will be a number of bank holidays. This time Banks will remain closed for 11 days with Dussehra and Diwali and national events between October 2 and October 29. So, it is important to keep the list of bank holidays in October 2019 in mind and keep an ample amount of cash in hand.

Bank ATM refilling would also remain suspended as all banking officials will be enjoying their festival holidays.

Here's the full list of bank holidays in October:

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 6: Sunday

October 7: Navami

October 8: Dussehra

October 12: Second Saturday

October 13: Sunday

October 20: Sunday

October 26: Fourth Saturday

October 27: Diwali

October 28: Govardhan Puja

October 29: Bhai Dooj

Bank holidays will continue in November 2019 too, as the Banks will remain closed on second Saturday i.e. on November 9 and Guru Nanak Jayanti is falling on November 11.