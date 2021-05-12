Download APSSB CHSL Exam 2021 notification

New Delhi, May 12: The APSSB CHSL Exam 2021 notification has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The registration process will begin on May 18 and will end on June 17 2021. The recruitment is being undertaken to fill up 179 posts and the candidates will have to indicate the preference of posts as well as department or office while filling the application.

Candidates should be above the age of 18 and Indian citizens. The maximum age to apply is 32 the notification also says. The selection process would comprise an objective type multiple choice questions and skill test. The objective type will have 300 marks and the subjects would be General English, Elementary Math, and General Knowledge.

The payment should be made online and the fees are Rs 150 for APST candidates and Rs 200 for general candidates. Persons with disabilities are exempt from the fees. To read the full notification and vacancy details, click here.

