Delhi Police Constable jobs notification download; DP constable jobs for 12th pass

New Delhi, Aug 12: Delhi Police Constable jobs have been announced and these are 12th pass jobs for which application process is online. Delhi Police official notification download link is given below which has all the details to apply online for Delhi Police Constable jobs.

Delhi Police Constable recruitment would include Computer Based exam and a physical test. Delhi Police Computer Based Exam would contain 100 questions carrying 100 marks followed by Physical Endurance Test and Physical Measurement Test.

Delhi Police Constable jobs notification download: Click Here

The application process is yet to begin and even the number of openings has not been announced. Delhi Police will soon announce the online application dates on its official website www.delhipolice.nic.in

Pay Scale for Constables (Executive) Posts would be PB-1 Rs. 21700-69100 salary scale. The application process would be online. The minimum physical standards required are given in the notification. The online application link would appear under recruitment section of Delhi Police official website.