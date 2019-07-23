Bank Jobs: SBI recruiting for 77 SCO, Credit Analysts and DGM vacancies; How to apply for SBI jobs

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, July 23: SBI jobs have been announced and the State Bank of India or SBI Recruitment 2019 notification announcing Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) and DGM openings is out on the official website. Last date to apply for these SBI jobs is August 12, 2019.

SBI recruitment notification states that there are a total of 77 vacancies, out of which one is for DGM - Deputy General Manager (Capital Planning) and 76 for Credit Analysts (11 for SME Credit Analyst (Sector Specialist); 4 for SME Credit Analyst (Structuring); 10 for SME Credit Analyst; 50 Credit ANalysts). The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.

SBI recruitment notification of Credit Analysts/ SCO: Click Here

Direct link to apply for SBI Credit Analyst jobs: Click Here

How to apply for SBI Jobs:

Visit https://www.sbi.co.in/careers

Look for notification which says "RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON REGULAR BASIS ".

To apply for DGM post: Click here

Apply online for Credit Analyst jobs: Click Here

In the next page, click on blue button which cays - "Click for registration".

Create a new login and login.

Online application will not be registered unless candidate uploads his/her photo and signature as specified on the online registration page.

Submit

After submitting online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application forms.