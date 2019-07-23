  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bank Jobs: SBI recruiting for 77 SCO, Credit Analysts and DGM vacancies; How to apply for SBI jobs

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 23: SBI jobs have been announced and the State Bank of India or SBI Recruitment 2019 notification announcing Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) and DGM openings is out on the official website. Last date to apply for these SBI jobs is August 12, 2019.

    SBI recruitment notification states that there are a total of 77 vacancies, out of which one is for DGM - Deputy General Manager (Capital Planning) and 76 for Credit Analysts (11 for SME Credit Analyst (Sector Specialist); 4 for SME Credit Analyst (Structuring); 10 for SME Credit Analyst; 50 Credit ANalysts). The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.

    Bank Jobs: SBI recruiting for 77 SCO, Credit Analysts and DGM vacancies; How to apply for SBI jobs

    SBI recruitment notification of Credit Analysts/ SCO: Click Here

    Direct link to apply for SBI Credit Analyst jobs: Click Here

    How to apply for SBI Jobs:

    • Visit https://www.sbi.co.in/careers
    • Look for notification which says "RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON REGULAR BASIS ".
    • To apply for DGM post: Click here
    • Apply online for Credit Analyst jobs: Click Here
    • In the next page, click on blue button which cays - "Click for registration".
    • Create a new login and login.
    • Online application will not be registered unless candidate uploads his/her photo and signature as specified on the online registration page.
    • Submit
    • After submitting online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application forms.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    sbi jobs

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 6:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue