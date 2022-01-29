YouTube
    AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2021 to begin today: Important dates

    New Delhi, Jan 29: The AYUSH Admission Central Counselling Committee will begin the registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance test Undergraduate counselling for admission to BAMS, BUMS, BSMS and BHMS courses. More details are available on the official website.

    The AYUSH counselling is conducted for admissions to Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) courses.

    On February the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared. The counselling for round 2 and 3 will be held on February 18 and March 11 respectively. The AACCC NEET UG counselling will for the All India Quota seats will be held in four rounds-AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round or Round 3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy. For more details visit aaccc.gov.in.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:22 [IST]
    X