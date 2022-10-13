Wall collapse due to heavy rains kills two minor girls in UP's Fatehpur

UP minister’s son allegedly rams car into restaurant for not being served food

Lucknow

pti-PTI

Fatehpur, Oct 13: Two girls were killed when the wall of a mud house collapsed on them following heavy rain here, officials said.

The incident occurred in Majre Salona Dera of Karaiha village under Lalauli police station around 5 pm on Wednesday, they said.

The two girls, identified as Naina (6) and Pransi (5), were playing outside a neighbour's house when the wall collapsed, the officials added.

People from the neighbourhood rushed to the spot and pulled the girls from the debris. However, both of them had stopped breathing by then, Sub Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Awadhesh Kumar Nigam said.