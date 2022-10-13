YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Wall collapse due to heavy rains kills two minor girls in UP's Fatehpur

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Fatehpur, Oct 13: Two girls were killed when the wall of a mud house collapsed on them following heavy rain here, officials said.

    The incident occurred in Majre Salona Dera of Karaiha village under Lalauli police station around 5 pm on Wednesday, they said.

    Two girls were killed when the wall of a mud house collapsed on them following heavy rain
    Two girls were killed when the wall of a mud house collapsed on them following heavy rain

    The two girls, identified as Naina (6) and Pransi (5), were playing outside a neighbour's house when the wall collapsed, the officials added.

    Heavy rains: Lucknow schools to remain closed todayHeavy rains: Lucknow schools to remain closed today

    People from the neighbourhood rushed to the spot and pulled the girls from the debris. However, both of them had stopped breathing by then, Sub Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Awadhesh Kumar Nigam said.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    heavy rains fatehpur uttar pradesh girls

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X