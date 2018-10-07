  • search

UP: One labourer dead after accident at under construction site

    Noida, Oct 7: One labrour died while five others were injured after an accident at an under construction site in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

    UP: One labourer dead after accident at under construction site
    Image credit (ANI/Twitter)

    The shuttering of the under-construction building is said to have collased in Noida's Sector 39, said reports. The injured people were rushed to the nearby hospital.

    In July, at least three persons have died in a twin-building collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida area. A six-storey under-construction building fell on an adjacent building in Shah Beri village under the Bisrakh police station last night. The second building also collapsed under the impact.

    Three persons, including the builder Ganga Prasad Dwivedi were taken into custody after the July incident.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 7, 2018, 14:43 [IST]
