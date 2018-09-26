  • search

Delhi: 3-storey building collapses in Ashok Vihar, 2 children dead

    New Delhi, Sep 26: A three storey building collapsed in Delhi's Ashok Vihar area on Wednesday (September 26). As per latest reports, two children were killed in the incident. Out of the total 8 people rescued, 3 are said to be in critical condition.

    More could be trapped under the debris and resued efforts are underway in full swing.

    Delhi: 3-storey building collapses in Ashok Vihar (Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter)

    The incident took place near Sawan Park in Ashok Vihar Phase 3 this morning. At least seven people have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

    Also Read | Greater Noida building collapse: Death toll rises to 9

    Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been to the mishap site to carryout recue operations. Six fire tenders are on the spot, said reports.

    Also Read | Chennai building collapse: 1 body recovered, 28 injured as rescue operation concludes

    Last month, two under construction buildings collapsed in Greater Noida, which is some 40 kms from Delhi. Nine people were killed then.

