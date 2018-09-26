Delhi: 3-storey building collapses in Ashok Vihar, 2 children dead

New Delhi, Sep 26: A three storey building collapsed in Delhi's Ashok Vihar area on Wednesday (September 26). As per latest reports, two children were killed in the incident. Out of the total 8 people rescued, 3 are said to be in critical condition.

More could be trapped under the debris and resued efforts are underway in full swing.

The incident took place near Sawan Park in Ashok Vihar Phase 3 this morning. At least seven people have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been to the mishap site to carryout recue operations. Six fire tenders are on the spot, said reports.

Last month, two under construction buildings collapsed in Greater Noida, which is some 40 kms from Delhi. Nine people were killed then.

