UP: Motorcycle-borne assailants shoot chief warden of district jail in Pratapgarh dead

Pratapgarh (UP), Dec 28: Two motorcycle-borne assailants have shot dead the chief warden of the district jail in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place at the Jail Road Crossing in Pratapgarh.

The incident took place when Harinarain Trivedi (55) was going to buy vegetables on Thursday afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said, as per a PTI report.

Though he was rushed to a hospital, doctors declared him dead, he said, adding that the body was sent for postmortem.

The matter is being probed and a search was launched to nab the perpetrators, the SP said. Trivedi belonged to Rae Bareli and was posted here at the district jail, Anand said.

