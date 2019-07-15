WB Govt nurse jobs: Over 8000 nurse vacancies announced; WBHRB Staff Nurse application process

Kolkata

Kolkata, July 15: West Bengal govt nurse jobs have been announced and the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) recruitment notification for 8159 Staff Nurse Grade II vacancies has been released on the official website.

WBHRB Staff Nurse application process would begin on July 19, 2019 and the last date to apply is July 29, 2019.

WBHRB nurse recruitment notification: Staff Nurse jobs salary, eligibility:

Candidates in the age group of 18-39 can apply. Candidates must have completed GNM / Basic B.Sc (Nursing) / Post B.Sc. (Nursing) the course passed from any Nursing Training School / College of Nursing recognized by both the Indian Nursing Council and Respective State Nursing Council. A preliminary examination would be held to shortlist candidates.

WBHRB Staff Nurse Grade-2 jobs official notification: Click Here

How to apply for WBHRB Staff Nurse Grade-2 jobs:

Visit www.wbhrb.in

Under section "Advertisements", click on " For the post of Staff Nurse Grade II'2019." to download official advertisement/notification.

Please note that application process has started yet and would begin on July 19.

The online application link would be available shortly at www.wbhrb.in. It would appear under "Online Application"section on the homepage of www.wbhrb.in

Once link appears, register first and create a new login id and password.

Use this to log in to the application form and fill it up

Make online payment of the application fee of Rs. 210 by using the link given in official website.(Beware, please do not make payment using any other mode).

Submit and keep the printout of final acknowledgement.