  • search
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WB Govt nurse jobs: Over 8000 nurse vacancies announced; WBHRB Staff Nurse application process

    By
    |

    Kolkata, July 15: West Bengal govt nurse jobs have been announced and the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) recruitment notification for 8159 Staff Nurse Grade II vacancies has been released on the official website.

    WBHRB Staff Nurse application process would begin on July 19, 2019 and the last date to apply is July 29, 2019.

    WB Govt nurse jobs: Over 8000 nurse vacancies announced; WBHRB Staff Nurse application process

    WBHRB nurse recruitment notification: Staff Nurse jobs salary, eligibility:

    Candidates in the age group of 18-39 can apply. Candidates must have completed GNM / Basic B.Sc (Nursing) / Post B.Sc. (Nursing) the course passed from any Nursing Training School / College of Nursing recognized by both the Indian Nursing Council and Respective State Nursing Council. A preliminary examination would be held to shortlist candidates.

    WBHRB Staff Nurse Grade-2 jobs official notification: Click Here

    How to apply for WBHRB Staff Nurse Grade-2 jobs:

    • Visit www.wbhrb.in
    • Under section "Advertisements", click on " For the post of Staff Nurse Grade II'2019." to download official advertisement/notification.
    • Please note that application process has started yet and would begin on July 19.
    • The online application link would be available shortly at www.wbhrb.in. It would appear under "Online Application"section on the homepage of www.wbhrb.in
    • Once link appears, register first and create a new login id and password.
    • Use this to log in to the application form and fill it up
    • Make online payment of the application fee of Rs. 210 by using the link given in official website.(Beware, please do not make payment using any other mode).
    • Submit and keep the printout of final acknowledgement.

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    west bengal jobs

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue