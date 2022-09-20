Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Sthree Sakthi SS-331' winning numbers list for Sep 20
Kochi, Sep 20: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Sthree Sakthi SS-331' on Tuesday at 3 pm.
The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.
The price of the ticket is Rs 40.
1st
Prize:
Rs
75
lakh
2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 200
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Check the Winning Numbers:
1st
Price
-
Rs.
75,00,000/-
SC 968935 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: RAMESH P R
Agency No: E 8035
Consolation
Prize
-
Rs.
8,000/-
SA 968935 SB 968935
SD 968935 SE 968935
SF 968935 SG 968935
SH 968935 SJ 968935
SK 968935 SL 968935 SM 968935
2nd
Price
-
Rs.
10,00,000/-
SB 380252 (IDUKKI)
Agent Name: BINU K S
Agency No: Y 3937
3rd
Price
-
Rs.
5,000/-
0149 2014 2341 2383 3453
3510 4048 4516 4951 6364
7069 7241 7414 7464 8568
9312 9400 9657
4th
Price
-
Rs.
2,000/-
0204 0264 1042 2714 5635
6076 6567 6889 7186 8031
5th
Price
-
Rs.
1,000/-
0321 0352 1276 1863 2934
3246 3719 3965 4704 5165
5806 6041 6065 6355 7000
7625 7798 8200 8774 9313
6th
Price
-
Rs.
500/-
0163 0174 0359 0463 0592
0849 1079 1185 1290 1315
1509 1514 1527 1961 2437
2627 2816 2836 3663 3716
4277 4288 4498 5217 5319
5505 5507 5646 5870 6080
6099 6460 6477 6937 7165
7194 7379 7426 7594 7682
7733 7748 7914 7915 7991
8098 8767 8783 8883 9239
9826 9874
7th
Price
-
Rs.
200/-
0515 0695 0735 0831 1065
1084 1182 1192 1194 1249
1524 2192 3008 3250 3255
3327 3376 4532 4772 4900
5445 5572 5738 5936 6031
6328 6560 6783 6832 7027
7106 7114 7190 7195 7275
7498 8068 8148 8262 8344
8350 8567 8641 8732 9717
8th
Price
-
Rs.
100/-
0004 0006 0170 0215 0233
0342 0443 0539 0551 0738
0800 0809 0976 1030 1241
1459 1809 1840 2019 2073
2167 2205 2247 2461 2569
2654 2735 2863 2864 2911
3111 3341 3364 3396 3461
3581 3599 3661 3820 3823
3852 3856 3962 3977 4057
4231 4283 4336 4534 4662
4729 4817 4821 4901 4915
4940 4949 4967 4979 4980
5032 5096 5110 5146 5177
5286 5324 5406 5423 5513
5532 5711 5763 6003 6047
6109 6147 6159 6175 6206
6291 6312 6479 6492 6497
6542 6670 6690 6696 6772
6843 6852 7025 7026 7029
7423 7527 7578 7833 7839
7854 7901 7928 8065 8185
8281 8379 8415 8460 8577
8622 8687 8895 8985 9039
9042 9060 9300 9349 9411
9516 9533 9664 9842 9875
9942
Where to check the result?
- Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/
- On the home page, Find 'Sthree Sakthi SS-331' Result Today 06-09-2022
- Click the link and it will take you to the result page
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.
People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.
It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.