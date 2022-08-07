Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-11' winning numbers list for Aug 7

The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-10' on Sunday. Th

Kochi, Aug 07: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-11' on Sunday.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 1 crore. The second prize will be Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 5,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 40.

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Checking the Winning Numbers

1st Price - Rs. 1,00,00,000/-(1 crore)

FC 170677

2nd Price - Rs. 10,00,000/-(10 Lakh)

FA 582763

3rd Price - Rs. 5,000/-

3209 0338 4512 2786 6125 9587 1564 7065 7091 9967 4065 5136 3976 7383 1092 6932 7190 4989 2082 9478 7123 1479 6118

Consolation Prize - Rs. 8,000/-

FA 170677

FB 170677

FD 170677

FE 170677

FF 170677

FG 170677

FH 170677

FJ 170677

FK 170677

FL 170677

FM 170677

4th Price - Rs. 2,000/-

9261 5101 1858 9493 0322 1747 7782 3711 2119 9453

5th Price - Rs. 1,000/-

9467 6434 2301 9968 7166 7714 2860 3845 7572 2731 9988 3006 0162 1571 4976 1631 7113 8075 1394 8800 5327 9272 1996

6th Price - Rs. 5,00/-

3200 6037 3525 3838 1806 5189 3010 2833 0146 3061 5262 9076 0220 7842 8262 5407 5670 9687 1626 9884 5051 9618 0849 8618 5381 7885 8937 9444 6564 6026 5458 9075 7925 6400 9825 3354 3393 7363 7750 7384 1338 9881 5133 6016 2556 4853 5003 5768 7270 9875 1395 7277 0459 6810 6344 9556 3376 6194 7952 3498

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-11 Result Today 07-08-2022

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

Story first published: Sunday, August 7, 2022, 16:21 [IST]