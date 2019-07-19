  • search
    Protestors block highway in Banihal over 'missing' man

    By PTI
    Srinagar, July 19: Protestors demanding to know the whereabouts of a man who went missing from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district earlier this month blocked the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban's Banihal belt on Friday, officials said.

    Gulam Rasool Wani, a resident of Tethar in Banihal, went missing from Jungle Gali area of Katra in Reasi on July 11, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Banihal, Zameer Ahmed said.

    After there was no whereabouts of Wani, protestors in Banihal blocked the highway and staged massive demonstrations, the officials said.

    The blockade was lifted over the administration's assurance that the matter will be probed, they said.

    The SDM ordered to set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Banihal, Sajad Sarwar.

    According to the order, 12 civil society members will accompany the probe team in Katra.

    Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 17:18 [IST]
