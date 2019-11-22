Vidai! This man arranges helicopter ride as grand farewell to newlywed daughter in Jhunjhunu

Jaipur

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, November 22: Vidaai, which is also known as the time after marriage when the bride departs for her husband's home, is usually accompanied by sad music, and crying family members. However, a newly-wed bride in Rajasthan was given a grand and heart-warming departure by her father after she got married! The young bride was definitely unexpected.

According to ANI, the departure of a bride named Reena, was on a helicopter arranged by her father in Ajitpura village. Reena is studying at Jhunjhunu Morraka College in BA first year. While her husband Sandeep is working as a railway station master in Nashik.

The bride's father, Mahendra Solakh said that he had planned to give his daughter this surprise a year back. He wanted her to take off in a helicopter after her marriage and had shared the idea with the rest of the family two months before the wedding.

After India tour this Kolkata couple to travel 13 other countries to spread awareness about tiger

As this was an unusual sight to witness, a huge crowd including school children had gathered from early morning to see the helicopter.

According to reports, the bride and her husband Sandeep Lamba left in the helicopter from Ajitpura village near Chidawa town in Jhunjhunu district. The couple then headed for Sultana, where Sandeep stays with his family.

The bride's father Mahendra Singh Solakh said that when he decided to get his daughter married a year ago, he had made up his mind that he wanted Reena to leave her home in style, in a helicopter. He shared this wish with his family when the wedding was two months away. According to a report by ANI, Reena, the bride, is studying at Jhunjhunu Morraka College in BA first year. While her husband Sandeep is working as a railway station master in Nashik.