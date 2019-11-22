  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vidai! This man arranges helicopter ride as grand farewell to newlywed daughter in Jhunjhunu

    By
    |

    Jaipur, November 22: Vidaai, which is also known as the time after marriage when the bride departs for her husband's home, is usually accompanied by sad music, and crying family members. However, a newly-wed bride in Rajasthan was given a grand and heart-warming departure by her father after she got married! The young bride was definitely unexpected.

    According to ANI, the departure of a bride named Reena, was on a helicopter arranged by her father in Ajitpura village. Reena is studying at Jhunjhunu Morraka College in BA first year. While her husband Sandeep is working as a railway station master in Nashik.

    Vidai! This man arranges helicopter ride as grand farewell to newlywed daughter in Jhunjhunu

    The bride's father, Mahendra Solakh said that he had planned to give his daughter this surprise a year back. He wanted her to take off in a helicopter after her marriage and had shared the idea with the rest of the family two months before the wedding.

    After India tour this Kolkata couple to travel 13 other countries to spread awareness about tiger

    As this was an unusual sight to witness, a huge crowd including school children had gathered from early morning to see the helicopter.

    According to reports, the bride and her husband Sandeep Lamba left in the helicopter from Ajitpura village near Chidawa town in Jhunjhunu district. The couple then headed for Sultana, where Sandeep stays with his family.

    The bride's father Mahendra Singh Solakh said that when he decided to get his daughter married a year ago, he had made up his mind that he wanted Reena to leave her home in style, in a helicopter. He shared this wish with his family when the wedding was two months away. According to a report by ANI, Reena, the bride, is studying at Jhunjhunu Morraka College in BA first year. While her husband Sandeep is working as a railway station master in Nashik.

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    couples viral video

    Story first published: Friday, November 22, 2019, 17:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue