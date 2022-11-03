Suspicious bird with rings on its legs caught near India-Pakistan border

RSMSSB CHO Recruitment: Check vacancy, eligibility and how to apply

IT dept conducts raids at 40 locations in Rajasthan, 3 businessmen on radar

Jaipur

oi-Nitesh Jha

Jaipur, Nov 03: The income tax officials are reportedly conducting raids at 40 locations in Rajasthan, including Bikaner and Nokha.

According to an India Today report, income tax officials are carrying out searches at the premises of three big businessmen's houses.

The officials conducted searches in Bikaner at the premises of the Tayal group and Rathi group. While in Nokha, the search was carried out on the Jhavar group premises.

International gangster-terror nexus: NIA raids 50 locations

The raids are being conducted in connection with large-scale cash transactions and undisclosed income.

The report said that more than 250 members of the Income Tax Department are currently conducting raids at different places in Rajasthan.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 16:36 [IST]