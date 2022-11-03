YouTube
    IT dept conducts raids at 40 locations in Rajasthan, 3 businessmen on radar

    Jaipur, Nov 03: The income tax officials are reportedly conducting raids at 40 locations in Rajasthan, including Bikaner and Nokha.

    According to an India Today report, income tax officials are carrying out searches at the premises of three big businessmen's houses.

    The officials conducted searches in Bikaner at the premises of the Tayal group and Rathi group. While in Nokha, the search was carried out on the Jhavar group premises.

    The raids are being conducted in connection with large-scale cash transactions and undisclosed income.

    The report said that more than 250 members of the Income Tax Department are currently conducting raids at different places in Rajasthan.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 16:36 [IST]
    X