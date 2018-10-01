You can now buy some Martian soil developed in University of Central Florida for $20 per kg

Only $20 a kilogram plus shipping:

For creating the Martian and asteroid soil known as simulants, the researchers developed a scientifically based, standardised method.

What to do with it

The formula that helped the astrophysicists at the university develop the experimental Martian soil is based on the chemical signature of the soils on Mars collected by NASA's Curiosity rover, according to a study published in the journal Icarus. The researchers said that because the formula is based on scientific methods and is published for all to use, even those not ordering through University of Central Florida can create dirt that can be used for experiments, which reduces the uncertainty level.

There is a market

They believe there is a market for the simulant. At $20 a kilogram, plus shipping, it may be easier to send UCF an order, than to try and make it in labs. The team already has about 30 pending orders, including one from Kennedy Space Center in the US for half a ton, UCF said in a statement this week.