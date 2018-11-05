Will continue to sell oil, Iran says on the day US sanctions get reimposed

Tehran, Nov 5: American sanctions were reimposed on Iran on Monday, November 5, but the latter was in no mood to take things silently. According to Reuters, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reportedly said on his country's state TV on the same day that Tehran has plans to defy the sanctions and continue to sell oil.

At a meeting that was telecast live, Rouhani reportedly told the economists who were present on the occasion that Iran will continue to sell its oil even if the US sought to cut its sales to zero.

Also Read | India's role in Afghanistan saved it from US sanctions for importing oil from Iran

The US sanctions on Iran were reimposed on Monday with the aim of putting the Islamic republic under more pressure to give up its nuclear programme and curb regional activities. The first round of American sanctions were reimposed back in August.

Last Friday, Washington allowed eight countries to keep buying oil from Iran as of now and India is one of them.

Also Read | India has placed November crude orders with Iran: official

The US pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran saying that it was giving Tehran an undue advantage, giving an impetus to the diplomatic row around the West Asian nation.