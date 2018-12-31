  • search
    Why did Belarus president present Vladimir Putin potatoes as New Year gift

    Minsk, Dec 30: Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko decided to give his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin four sacks of potatoes as the gift for the New Year besides salo (food made of pork fat), the country's presidential press secretary Natalya Eismont said, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

    Speaking on a late night show "Makayenka, 9" on Belarus 1 television channel, Eismont said: "I should say that Alexander Lukashenko presented Vladimir Putin with not potatoes only, and in fact, as far as I know, Russian president likes good salo."

    Why did Belarus president present Vladimir Putin potatoes as New Year gift
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko shake hands prior to their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow.PTI Photo

    "Alexander Lukashenko knows about it and during his previous visit he brought salo..., the most delicious of course, the selected Belarusian salo."

    Also Read | Day after Israeli airstrikes in Syria, Russia test-fires missile; 'it hits target like a fireball'

    About the potatoes, Eismont added that they were brought later. She said Lukashenko had perhaps half-jokingly asked Putin what he would like to get from the Belarusian president and in response, the Russian leader said what else other than "potatoes and salo". The vegetable was ordered subsequently. Eismont said four sacks of potatoes were brought to Moscow and they were all of different varieties.

    "Some potatoes were for grilling, some for making hash browns, some for cooking them mashed, some for roasting and boiling. All of them were supplied with instructions," the presidential press secretary said.

    The Belarusian administration also decided to give the leaders of Commonwealth of Independent States which is headquartered in Minsk handmade baubles for a Christmas tree for the New Year.

    Story first published: Monday, December 31, 2018, 9:12 [IST]
