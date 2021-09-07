China mum on reports of Taliban inviting it to attend Afghan government inauguration ceremony

No Afghan national will be asked to leave India without MHA's approval: Officials

Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghanistan province

Mullah Hassan Akhund likely to be new Afghan PM

Who is Mullah Hassan Akhund? Taliban's 'Lightweight Leader' likely to head new Afghanistan govt

International

oi-Deepika S

Kabul, Sep 07: Taliban, which took complete control of Afghanistan, is all set to announce Mullah Hassan Akhund as its Supreme Leader. Reportedly, three Taliban leaders have confirmed Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund's nomination.

Mullah Baradar and Mullah Omar's son Mullah Yakub are likely to be Hassan Akhund's deputies.

Siraj Haqqani, of the Haqqani Network, is likely to head the powerful interior ministry, equivalent to India's home ministry.

Mullah Hassan Akhund likely to be new Afghan PM

The Taliban have twice delayed the announcement of new Afghan government due to the disagreements between the the Doha unit of the Taliban headed by Mullah Baradar, the Haqqani Network, that operates in eastern Afghanistan, and the Kandahar faction of the Taliban.

Who is Mullah Hassan Akhund?

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, who is on UN terror list, is presently head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body, Rehbari Shura or leadership council.

Hassan Akhund hails from Kandahar province, the spiritual birthplace of the Taliban. He was among the founders of the armed movement.

Akhund, Taliban's lesser known leader has worked for 20 years as head of Rehbari Shura and earned himself a very good reputation. Taliban leaders claim that he has more religious background rather than a military and is known for his character and devotion.

Mullah Hasan is said to be close to Sheikh Hibatullah Akhunzada for 20 years.

In the last 40 years of Afghanistan's history, it will be the only government that will rule over the whole of Afghanistan. The new Afghan government under Taliban is likely to be installed on Wednesday, "or may be delayed for a few more days.