Who in the Lord’s name… Biden hits out at Putin over Ukraine

Washington, Feb 23: While announcing new sanctions, US President Joe Biden asked, who in the Lord's name does Putin think he is.

Biden announced sanctions against Russia and called President Vladimir Putin's moves in Eastern Ukraine the beginning of Russian invasion.

"We are implementing full blocking sanctions on two large Russian financial institutions: VEB and their military bank. We are implementing full blocking sanctions on two large Russian financial institutions: VEB and their military bank," Biden said.

Who in the Lord's name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belongs to his neighbours," Biden also said.

"We will also impose sanctions on Russia's elites and their family members. They share in the corrupt gains of the Kremlin policies and should share in the pain as well." We have worked with Germany to ensure that Nord Stream 2 will not move forward," President Biden also said.

