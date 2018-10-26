Wedding photo-shoot themed on Congo civil war leaves social media aghast

Kinshasa, Oct 26: This is an era of out-of-the-box thinking. Everybody tries to make his/her personal endeavour something unique. A wedding photographer also decided to do something similar but it earned led to a severe backlash.

What did he do?

Not much. The wedding photoshoot was themed on a civil war(!) and the photo shoot against a bizarre background of a warn zone in the African nation of Congo left the social media aghast. In the photos of the shooting that were taken last year but went viral only recently, it was seen that a white woman posed in different parts of the African nation with men dressed as militia around her. They also showed people aiming guns at them while the background looked in complete mess, just as it is in a battleground. Another photo showed a ring on a gun with the caption "Blood diamonds".

It was all fake but the theme did not impress the social media users for its taste.

The photos became viral after a Facebook user Cecilia Christin shared screenshots of the photos and comments made by a user on the platform. Another user on Twitter, Congolesa Rice, also posted about the same on the micro-blogging site, earning people's wrath.

While the photographer's original Instagram (identified as American travel photographer John Milton) was taken down, one could see the photos as part of the post "Outside of the Box Congo Wedding Shoot with the Leica M10" on a photography blog by Steve Huff.