WATCH: Video of cars mysteriously 'disappearing' from Bridge leaves netizens baffled

Washington, July 03: The Bermuda Triangle, a mysterious stretch of ocean between Bermuda, Puerto Rico and the tip of Florida, has allegedly, throughout the years, swallowed a horde of unsuspecting ships, planes and people. There are many tales behind that. However, a new video surfaced on many social media platforms which shows cars on a bridge seemingly disappearing as they drive towards a river.

The video was tweeted by Daniel, who claims,"Yes, the traffic just disappears".

The video has gained over 65k viewes. It shows vehicles diverting towards the river, passing through the concrete bridge and then suddenly disappearing.

The video has obviously left everyone scratching their heads with many joking that it is similar to the infamous Bermuda Triangle. Others assumed that there must be a way where the traffic was going.

However, it's nothing but an optical illusion.

Logic says it's impossible!



A magic trick?

Making illusion?

A camera job?



Confusing... boss!! 😭😭😭 — Chennai Psychologist (@yozenbalki) June 30, 2019

The Bermuda Bridge! I like that consonance! :) — Ramya Kannan (@ramyakannan) June 30, 2019

I still can’t get it. The vehicles have to come out somewhere this side no? — sangeeta sanghvi (@sangeetasanghvi) June 30, 2019

Its a portal to another dimension pic.twitter.com/Nk9kJwwCOs — Kai Russo🌈♻🌎🗺♥🚀🌈 (@kaithebeaurusso) June 29, 2019

Oohhh!! Our senses got tricked!! 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/ZzXBTd68F8 — Restless Colour (@RestlessColour) July 1, 2019

An optical illusion is created when your brain can't believe what your eyes perceive.

Susana Martinez-Conde, director of the laboratory of visual neuroscience at Barrow Neurological Institute told ABC news that when someone's subjective perception doesn't match the physical reality of the world an illusion is created.

