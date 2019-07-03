WATCH: Video of cars mysteriously 'disappearing' from Bridge leaves netizens baffled

  • search
    Washington, July 03: The Bermuda Triangle, a mysterious stretch of ocean between Bermuda, Puerto Rico and the tip of Florida, has allegedly, throughout the years, swallowed a horde of unsuspecting ships, planes and people. There are many tales behind that. However, a new video surfaced on many social media platforms which shows cars on a bridge seemingly disappearing as they drive towards a river.

    The video was tweeted by Daniel, who claims,"Yes, the traffic just disappears".

    The video has gained over 65k viewes. It shows vehicles diverting towards the river, passing through the concrete bridge and then suddenly disappearing.

    The video has obviously left everyone scratching their heads with many joking that it is similar to the infamous Bermuda Triangle. Others assumed that there must be a way where the traffic was going.

    However, it's nothing but an optical illusion.

    An optical illusion is created when your brain can't believe what your eyes perceive.

    Susana Martinez-Conde, director of the laboratory of visual neuroscience at Barrow Neurological Institute told ABC news that when someone's subjective perception doesn't match the physical reality of the world an illusion is created.

    What do you think of this optical illusion? Let us know

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 12:34 [IST]
