WATCH: PM Modi, other world leaders toss coins into Rome's iconic Trevi fountain

Rome, Oct 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other world leaders visited the famous Trevi Fountain on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"#G20 Heads of Delegation start the 2nd day of the #G20RomeSummit with a walk to a symbolic place of the city: Trevi Fountain, one of the world's most beautiful fountains and famous for the traditional coin toss. #G20Italy," G20 Italy tweeted on Sunday.

A video posted by the G20 Italy, shows the world leaders throwing a coin from over their shoulder in the fountain. It is strongly beleived that if you throw a coin over your shoulder into the water of the fountain, you will be sure to return to Rome.

The iconic Trevi fountain is one of the most visited monuments of Italy and is loved by tourists. The historical fountain has drawn many filmmakers to it who have popularised the Baroque art-styled monument as the epitome of a place of romance.

Standing 26.3 metres high and 49.15 metres wide, it is the largest Baroque fountain in the city and one of the most famous fountains in the world.

PM Modi is in Italy for the G20 Summit in Rome at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Story first published: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 17:30 [IST]