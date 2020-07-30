YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vietnam reports fresh wave of coronavirus, imposes more restrictions as outbreak spreads

    By
    |

    Hanoi, July 30: Vietnam imposed more coronavirus restrictions on Thursday as an outbreak that started in a popular beach resort destination grew with nine new cases.

    Vietnam reports fresh wave of coronavirus, imposes more restrictions as outbreak spreads

    Eight of the new infections were detected in the virus hot spot of Da Nang and another was confirmed in the capital Hanoi in a man who had returned from the coastal city, the health ministry said.

    The outbreak has spread from Da Nang in central Vietnam to 5 other cities and provinces with 43 cases since the weekend, and Vietnam is intensifying protective measures across the country.

    Dak Lak province starting Thursday morning is reimposing social distancing, closing nonessential services and banning public gathering of more than 20 people. Da Nang's neighbors, the coastal provinces of Quang Nam and Quang Ngai, have closed their beaches and limited businesses that can open.

    Another popular tourist destination Hoi An old town, near Da Nang, is also reimposing social distancing. Hanoi city authorities have cancelled public events and will close down bars and clubs from Thursday.

    It also plans testing of some 21,000 people who returned from Da Nang before the coastal resort was locked down Tuesday.

    More VIETNAM News

    Read more about:

    vietnam coronavirus

    Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 9:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue