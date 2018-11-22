  • search

For the first time, US chief justice takes on Trump, says there’s nothing like ‘Obama judge’

    Washington, Nov 22: In an unprecedented move, the Chief Justice of the US, John Roberts has hit back at President Donald Trump over the latter's criticism of a federal jury.

    Chief Justice of the US, John Roberts
    Chief Justice of the US, John Roberts

    On Tuesday, November 20, Trump termed the jury an "Obama judge" for ruling against his asylum policy only to earn the chief justice's wrath. When asked about his reaction on Trump's view, Chief Justice Roberts told the Associated Press that there were none like "Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges of Clinton judges".

    It was the first time that the chief justice spoke against Trump, an individual who has had conflicts with almost every quarter during his tenure which will complete two years in January.

    Trump though defended his remarks saying the chief justice, who is in office since 2005 when another Republican president George W Bush was in power, was wrong.

    "What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them," Chief Justice Roberts also said on the eve of the Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 21, adding that "independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for".

    Trump in his response to the chief justice said in a tweet: "Obama judges...have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country".

    Trump was upset that a federal judge in the 9th Circuit Court barred his recent immigration proclamation and opposed his policies on border and safety.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 10:21 [IST]
