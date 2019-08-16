  • search
    UNSC to hold closed-door talks on Kashmir today: Report

    By Anuj Cariappa
    United Nations, Aug 16: The United Nation Security Council (UNSC) is expected to hold closed-door consultations on the Kashmir developments on Friday.

    A security personnel stands guard during curfew like restriction on fifth consecutive day in Srinagar
    The meeting comes a day after China, an all-weather ally of Pakistan asked for "closed consultations" in the UN Security Council to discuss India revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir after Islamabad wrote a letter seeking a meeting, according to a top UN diplomat.

    News agency AFP reported that Poland, which currently holds the Security Council's rotating presidency, has listed the matter for discussion at 10:00 am local time (7:30pm IST).

    A report in PTI quoted a top UN diplomat as saying that China, an all-weather ally of Pakistan, had asked for "closed consultations" in the UN Security Council to discuss the Kashmir issue after Islamabad wrote a letter seeking a meeting. The diplomat told PTI on condition of anonymity that a request for such a meeting was submitted very recently.

    "China asked for closed consultations on the Security Council agenda item 'India Pakistan Question'. The request was in reference to the Pakistani letter to Security Council President," the diplomat said.

    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 8:18 [IST]
