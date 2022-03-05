Russia-Ukraine crisis: Nearly 11,000 Indians brought back by special flights under Operation Ganga so far

Ukraine's Zelensky to address US Senate today

New Delhi, Mar 05: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, leading his country's battle against the Russian invasion, will address the US Senate on Saturday, via Zoom in the morning Washington time at the request of Ukraine.

Amid the Russian invasion, some US lawmakers are urging President Joe Biden to take a tougher stance against Russia, such as by suspending imports of its oil.

Amid rumours, Ukrainian MP Yevheniia Kravchuk has slammed Russian propaganda and refuted the rumours. Further, she remarked that President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to remain in Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

"Information spread by Russian media that President Zelensky fled to Poland is fake news. He is in Ukraine, in Kyiv and is cooperating with the government and the militaries," said Yevheniia Kravchuk.

Meanwhile, President Zelensky himself also rejected rumors hat he has fled from the country. "I'm in Kyiv, at my workplace, I work. Nobody ran away anywhere", - said Volodymyr Zelenskyy from his office on Bankova Street.

"Every two days there is information that I have escaped somewhere: from Ukraine, from Kyiv, from the office. I am here, on the spot. No one has run away. We are working", - said President Zelensky denying the information that he allegedly left from Ukraine.

The US has ruled out sending troops to Ukraine and hasn't agreed to a no-fly zone over Ukraine that could lead to clashes with Russian warplanes. With no letup in the war, the White House has asked Congress for $10 billion in emergency funding, with money going toward humanitarian aid and security needs.

Approval could come as soon as next week. Lawmakers are also pushing the Biden administration to halt oil imports from Russia, a move that could tighten the vise on the country's increasingly isolated economy.