Two Schoolgirls told their skirts were ‘distracting’ because of their ‘curvy figures’

London, Oct 2: For a moment, one would think that this news is from an ultra-conservative world. But no. It's origin is in the West which is known to be a developed world. According to a report in Mail Online, two teenage schoolgirls were left shocked after they were told that their knee-length skirts were too "distracting" because of their "curvy figures"!

And this came from none else but their deputy head teacher - even a bigger shocker.

According to the report, Gemma Porter, mother of Ellie and her friend Jasmin Stacey - both aged 15 - said the duo was threatened with detention since their dresses were said to be "too short" and they were asked to wear shin-length skirts.

Thoirty-five-year-old Porter, who is from Totton, Hampshire, said the girls were being "punished for having curves" by Hounsdown School's head teacher Julie Turvey and deputy David Veal who, she alleged, even said that the skirts would be appropriate for girls with "more slender figures".

Porter also said that when she approached the school authorities last week, she was asked to buy a new skirt by the next morning or else the "inappropriate" skirt could see her daughter placed in detention, the report added.

The shock didn't end here. After Porter and Jasmin's mother had a discussion with the school authorities about the skirts - which they had worn in the previous term - the guardians took their daughters to the shop to buy new skirts and guess what: The teachers also accompanied them!

At the shops, the schoolgirls tried eight skirts that seemed "unsuitable" and according to Porter, Veal and his wife bought skirts for the girls that were made from a silky fabric and allegedly seemed to be see-through in the light.

Porter also said that she had asked the school authorities to tell them who the skirt was distracting, but there was no clear response on that.