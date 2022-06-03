YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories Thrikkakara Election Result 2022 Champawat Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Twitter says waiting period for Elon Musk's deal is over

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dubai, Jun 3: The waiting period under the HSR Act for Elon Musk's $44-billion acquisition of the social media firm has expired, Twitter Inc. said on Friday.

    Twitter says waiting period for Elon Musks deal is over
    Twitter says waiting period for Elon Musk's deal is over

    The expiration of the HSR waiting period occurred at 11:59 p.m. EDT on June 2, 2022, which was a condition to the closing of the pending transaction, it said.

    "Completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by Twitter stockholders and the receipt of remaining applicable regulatory approvals," the statement from Twitter said.

    A few weeks ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Friday his $44-billion deal for Twitter Inc was temporarily on hold, citing pending details on spam and fake accounts. "Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," Musk said in a tweet.

    Comments

    More TWITTER News  

    Read more about:

    twitter elon musk

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X