Trump says will announce his Supreme Court Nominee on Saturday

International

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Sep 23: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he will announce his nominee to fill the vacancy in the Supreme Court created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday evening.

"I am getting very close to having a final decision made. Very, very close. I am going to make it, I believe that 5 o'clock on Saturday (September 26), I will be having a (news) conference," Trump told reporters at the White House. A day earlier, he said he will nominate a woman for this position.

At an election rally in Pennsylvania soon thereafter, Trump told his cheering supporters that he will pick "a great woman" from one of the five women he has interviewed. "We are going to pick an incredible woman," Trump said. The Democratic party has said it will oppose the nomination and its presidential candidate Joe Biden has demanded that the nomination be done by the winner of the November 3 election.

Trump asserted that it is his constitutional duty to fill up vacancies of the nine-judge bench in the Supreme Court. "I have a constitutional obligation to put in nine justices," he said. "We need nine justices. You need that. With the unsolicited millions of ballots that they are sending, it is a scam, it is a hoax. Everybody knows that. The Democrats know it better than anybody else. So you are going to need nine justices up there," Trump asserted.

"I think it is going to be very important. Because what they are doing is a hoax, with the ballots. They are sending out tens of millions of ballots...not where they are being asked, but unsolicited. And that is a hoax, and you are going to need to have nine justices," he said.

As such, having all the nine benches on the Supreme Court before the election, he said, would be a very good thing. "Because you are going to probably see it, because what they are doing is trying to sow confusion and everything else. And when they talk about Russia, China and all these others, they will be able to do something here because paper ballots are very simple -- whether they counterfeit them, forge them, do whatever you want. It is a very serious problem," Trump said. He alleged that the Democrats know what they are doing is wrong. "All they want to do is go forward with it. So I think you are going to need the nine justices," the president said.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany alleged that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have officially shown their blatant disregard for the United States Constitution.

"Apparently, it is now a high crime and misdemeanour worthy of impeachment for a lawfully elected president of the United States to exercise his constitutional duty," she said, adding that the president has already appointed two strong, conservative justices to the Supreme Court and now he will nominate a third.

"Pelosi has vowed to attack the president with 'arrows'. Pelosi will not rule out impeaching this president for doing his job, for fulfilling his constitutional obligation. AOC said impeachment is an option 'on the table', while Chuck Schumer stood by, nodding approvingly," McEnany said.

"The plan of House Democrats is so rabidly radical that even Democrat Senator Tim Kaine has rebuked the idea, calling the idea of using impeachment to delay a Supreme Court vote 'foolish'. Some Democrats already have a backup plan if they do not get their way on this nomination. Congressman Joe Kennedy said, 'If he holds a vote in 2020, we pack the court in 2021. It is that simple'," McEnany said.